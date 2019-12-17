KARACHI: The fog has caused hours long delay in scheduled arrival of most of the trains to Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It is to be mentioned here that dense fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours causing delay in scheduled time of their arrival to Karachi.

According to Pakistan Railways’ sources the arrival of VIP Green Line to Karachi has been delayed by six hours today, while the Hazara Express has been as late as three hours.

The arrival of Millat Express has been delayed by six hours, Karachi Express seven hours and the Rehman Baba Express four hours respectively, railways sources said.

Meanwhile, Tezgam Express, Awam Express and Jinnah Express will reach to Karachi as late as five hours, eight hours and seven hours respectively from their scheduled time of arrival.

Moreover, Karakoram Express will arrive six hours late, Shah Hussain Express four hours and Pakistan Express six hours late from their schedule.

The prevalence of dense fog resulted in poor visibility which also cause scores of road mishaps in several areas of the country in winter nights and mornings.

