Dense fog disrupts flight operations in Punjab, KP

LAHORE: Dense fog has badly disrupted flight operations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Airport sources said that as many as 26 flights delayed at the Peshawar International Airport owing to dense fog. While most of the international flights were diverted to Islamabad International Airport.

Meanwhile a number of domestic and international flights coming to Lahore were diverted to Islamabad and Karachi due to bad weather conditions.

A spokesperson of the PIA has asked the passengers to register their numbers with the authorities in ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding any delay.

Earlier in the day, the flight operations at Islamabad International Airport affected due to heavy fog in adjoining areas of the airport.

According to a PIA spokesman, the flight schedule was affected due to heavy fog and the flights schedule was affected due to low visibility.

On the other hand, the thick fog had badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. The Motorway section from Sher Shah Interchang to Sukkur (M5) had been closed as visibility was very low, Motorway Police spokesperson had said.

