Dense fog engulfs Punjab plains, upper Sindh, causing poor visibility

ISLAMABAD: Most plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh as well as a few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained under the grip of dense fog in the country, the met office said in its report.

The fog caused poor visibility and made conditions difficult for driving. Poor visibility has also caused scores of flights to be diverted or re-routed in the region.

Moderate to dense fog is reported in Sukkur, Larkana, Rohri, Padidan and Jacobabad districts of upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Minimum temperature in Karachi will remain between 09 – 11º Celsius today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said. Maximum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 25 – 27º Celsius, while humidity will be 40-50 percent in the morning and 15-25 pct in the evening.

The cold and dry conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of the country. There are isolated chances of snowfall at high mountains in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The night temperatures remained below normal in most of the areas in the country this week.

According to the weather forecast today’s lowest minimum temperatures have been recorded at Skardu with minus 18°Celsius, Astore and Gupis minus 12°Celsius, Bagrote minus 11°C, Gilgit minus 08°C, Kalam , Parachinar and, Chakwal -05°Celsius, Kalat -06°C and Quetta -3 °Celsius.

