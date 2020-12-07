Dense fog disrupts flight operation at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Several domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed on Monday due to foggy weather at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported.

The flight schedule was disrupted following the immense foggy situation in Lahore which led to cancellation and delay of several domestic and international flights.

As per details, six flights have been cancelled and 9 were delayed today. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight numbers 306 and 307 coming from and to Karachi respectively have been cancelled while the flight number 416 of a private airline departing to Dubai was also cancelled.

A Karachi-bound flight number 521 of a private airline, flight 520 scheduled for Lahore and flight 417 from Dubai were also cancelled.

Moreover, the flight schedule of foreign airlines was also affected due to the foggy situation as nine flights were delayed.

