Dense fog disrupts air, road traffic in Punjab

LAHORE: Air and road traffic have disrupted owing to poor visibility owing to dense fog in different parts of Punjab including Lahore while the visibility rate at Allama Iqbal International Airport reduced to as low as 50 metres, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Seven flights were cancelled and 13 delayed due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

Some sections of motorways have been closed as traffic was halted at M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Pindi Bhattian, Lahore to Sialkot Motorway and Lahore to Jaranwala M-3, according to Motorway Police spokesperson.

Moreover, the fog blankets different routes of National Highway including Thokar Niaz Baig, Chaung, Maraka, Bhattian, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Jambar and Phool Nagar which reduces visibility rate to 30 metres.

In Punjab’s Farooqabad, the visibility rate decreased to 10 metres as well which caused disruption in road traffic in the city and its surrounding areas. The residents of Daska are also facing trouble in travelling as the visibility rate reached zero in the city and its adjoining areas amid extremely cold weather.

