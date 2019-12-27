Deportees allowed to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Umrah           

RIYADH: Saudi government has taken an important decision to allow those expelled from the country to visit the kingdom for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

According to details, the kingdom’s passport department clarified that other than this, the deportees would not be allowed to visit the country for any other purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that these details emerged after a Saudi woman posted a query on an online platform, asking if a person deported from the country for any illegal activity could return for Hajj or Umrah pilgrimage?

Responding to her query, the spokesman for the Saudi passport department said that the deportee would only be allowed to visit the kingdom for Hajj or Umrah purpose.Other than this, he is not allowed to visit the country for any other purpose, he said.

He, however, warned that the deportee coming for the pilgrimage should leave the country before his visa duration expires. If found of violating this condition, a strict action under Saudi rules will be taken against him and a negative point would also be added on his travel document, the spokesman concluded.