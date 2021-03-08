PDM fails to reach consensus on deputy chairman Senate candidate

ISLAMABAD: After finalizing Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman candidate, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership failed to reach a consensus over the name of the joint candidate for the deputy chairman Senate, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources on Monday.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussion during the PDM meeting headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, it is likely that the steering committee of the PDM would decide on the matter after a suggestion from BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal.

According to an inside story on the PDM meeting, the participants especially PML-N leaders suggested focusing on the movement against the incumbent government as others added that the opposition alliance was getting diverted from its prime motive.

“Is the alliance formed to bring an in-house change,” leaders from JUI-F, PML-N and others asked as PPP and ANP opposed their idea.

The PML-N and JUI-F were of the view that the alliance was dragged into by-polls and senate elections and said that vote of confidence from PM Imran Khan has emboldened the incumbent government as he responded to the PDM’s moves.

The meeting also mulled over the long march and how it could yield better results for the opposition alliance.

The participants also expressed their reservations over the venue saying it was changed two times from Zardari House to Sindh House and then to a private hotel. “How the conversation could be safe in such a location,” they said.

