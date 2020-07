Deputy Ruler of Sharjah dies in London

SHARJAH: Deputy Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has died in London on Thursday.

According to local media reports, a three-day mourning period is announced and will be marked as soon as his body returns to Emirates, followed by flags to be flown at half-mast.

The Royal Court of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, said condolences would be received through phone calls, due to the coronavirus outbreak preventing gatherings, and that phone numbers would be made public in due course.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, led tributes online and offered his condolences to the Sharjah Ruler.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also paid his respects.

“My sincere condolences to my brother Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and his family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi,” he said.

“I pray they are granted patience and solace during these difficult and trying times. May he rest in peace.”

The funeral prayer will also be offered after the body return to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

