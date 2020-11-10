13 feared drowned after rickshaw plunges into canal in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a horrible accident, at least 13 persons of the same family were feared drowned after a rickshaw plunged into a canal in Dera Ghazi Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue sources told ARY News that the rickshaw accidentally fell into Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in DG Khan. The rescue officials pulled out four people alive from the canal, whereas, three dead bodies were retrieved so far.

The search and rescue operation is underway for 10 more people.

Earlier in September, at least seven people had lost their lives and several injured when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district.

Rescue 1122 had reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge and shifted the wounded persons to a nearby hospital for medical aid. The deceased included four women and three male passengers.

Comments

comments