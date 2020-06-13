Web Analytics
Pakistani designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Maheen Khan, Covid-19

Acclaimed designer Maheen Khan has tested positive for coronavirus but she is in recovery phase now.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, she shared the grim news with her followers.

“Dear friends I tested positive for Covid-19 on the 8th of June. Alhamdolilah I am fever free today. Allah is kind,” she wrote.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi also shared on Saturday that he is Covid-19 positive.

Several renowned personalities of the country including veteran actors Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf, Vasay Chaudhry and singer Abrar-ul-Haq have been infected with coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

