Detailed judgement of accountability court in Al-Azizia reference case

An accountability court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case.

 

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment today and sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

The court also ordered seizure of all property owned by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Here is the detailed verdict of the court.

