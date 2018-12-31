Development in tribal areas top priority of govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the development and progress of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) is the top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the facilities of education, heath, administrative issues and peace, PM Imran ordered to expedite efforts to impose local government system in the tribal areas.

He also reviewed the next three months plan for the tribal areas and directed to provide jobs immediately to locals in health, education, police and other departments.

PM Imran directed to provide health cards to 0.5 million families of the tribal areas and directed the ministers to visit the areas on regular basis.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and other officials were present in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, on December 14, had directed the authorities to provide health, education and utilities to the people of tribal areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting on KP-FATA merger in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to constitute an implementation committee headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister and governor for every tribal district.

