Development of IT sector among govt’s top priorities: PM

WASHINGTON: A group of leading IT Entrepreneurs called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The group included Imran ul Haq Khan, Hashmat Malik, Hassan Ahmad, Dilawar Syed, Rehan Jalil, Salman Akhter, and Mansoor Khan.

The group exchanged views on strengthening academic institutions, research, and development, development of standards institutions including in technology field, training for IT Technicians and Engineers and Vocational training in the IT field.

The prime minister informed the delegation that the development of IT is amongst the highest priorities of the government.

This sector entails huge job opportunities for the youth, he said and pledged all possible support by government institutions for developing a robust IT sector.

