Development package for Sindh worth Rs446b prepared on PM’s direction: Umar

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms, Asad Umar on Friday said a development package worth Rs446 billion has been finalized on the directions of PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Sukkur, he said Sindh is blessed with everything and added that it is the country’s largest gas-producing province.

“Even today, many areas of Sindh are deprived of gas.” The minister said despite all of the resources, the province has not been developed as it should be.

Umar accused Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government of creating obstacles whenever the federal government tries to uplift the province.

The Sindh government is not willing to invest more money in Nai Gajj Dam, the minister said and added PM Khan has decided to complete the project from the resources of the federal government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to uplift the living standards of the people of the country especially of Sindh.

