ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued advisory for the Dexamethasone injections being used for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The DRAP issued an advisory regarding the Dexamethasone and directed pharmacies to sale the injection only on prescription by the doctors.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the Centre and provinces have issued directives to the drug inspectors across the country. The decision was taken in order to curb black marketing and hoarding of the vital injection being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

He clarified that sufficient stocks of Dexamethasone are available in the country and legal action will be taken against those creating an artificial shortage of the medicine. He added that the task force has been instructed to take immediate action against the violators of the regulations.

After UK-led clinical trial showing encouraging results of dexamethasone drug in Covid-19 treatment, the price of the life-saving drug has been increased by 100 per cent in the wholesale and retail markets of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the Wholesale Chemist Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Atif Hanif blamed pharmaceutical companies for the shortage and hike in the price of dexamethasone drug.

He claimed that many pharmaceutical companies have deliberately stopped the supply of life-saving drugs, especially injections and several medicines necessary for treating Covid-19 patients.

President wholesale pharma organisation Zubair Memon also demanded the government to ensure the availability of life-saving drugs for Covid-19 patients in the market.

“Drug dealers are not behind the hike in prices of drugs in the wholesale markets. Pharmaceutical companies have created an artificial shortage of life-saving drugs like Actemra injections dexamethasone by limiting the supply in the market,” added Zubair Memon.

It is noteworthy that a UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY lately showed the steroid saved the lives of one-third of the gravest cases. The results, described as a “major breakthrough” by scientists who led the trial, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease, the researchers said.

