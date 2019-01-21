Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


DG Anti-Narcotics Force directs to accelerate countrywide counter-narcotics operations

DG, Anti-Narcotics Force, counter-narcotics operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Monday directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter-narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

He said this while chairing the Force Commanders Conference of ANF held at its headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Major General Muhammad Arif Malik appreciated the campaign against drug sellers in educational institutions.

He also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

The conference was attended by commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers of the ANF.

Addressing a news conference on January 9 in Islamabad, the director general ANF Major General had said a three-pronged strategy is being pursued for a drug free society in the country.

Major General Malik said as many as 100 tons of the contraband items were seized, during last year, while 1,300 accused were taken into the custody.

The DG ANF said Pakistan has achieved major breakthrough in combating this menace and as a result we are enjoying status of Poppy Free State since 2001 as per UN Drug and Crime standards.

He said thwarting drug abuse and trafficking is a shared responsibility at regional and global level and we are in touch with all stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

ANF recovers narcotics worth Rs 500 mn, arrests seven in Karachi

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Landslides cut off Gilgit-Baltistan from rest of country

Pakistan

PM Khan promises ‘swift action’ in light of Sahiwal JIT report

Pakistan

Entire nation aggrieved over Sahiwal incident: Shehryar Afridi   

Pakistan

12 burnt alive as bus collides with a petrol-filled truck near Hub


ARY NEWS URDU