DG Anti-Narcotics Force directs to accelerate countrywide counter-narcotics operations

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Monday directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter-narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and hostels.

He said this while chairing the Force Commanders Conference of ANF held at its headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Major General Muhammad Arif Malik appreciated the campaign against drug sellers in educational institutions.

He also highlighted the magnitude and importance of operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

The conference was attended by commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers of the ANF.

Addressing a news conference on January 9 in Islamabad, the director general ANF Major General had said a three-pronged strategy is being pursued for a drug free society in the country.

Major General Malik said as many as 100 tons of the contraband items were seized, during last year, while 1,300 accused were taken into the custody.

The DG ANF said Pakistan has achieved major breakthrough in combating this menace and as a result we are enjoying status of Poppy Free State since 2001 as per UN Drug and Crime standards.

He said thwarting drug abuse and trafficking is a shared responsibility at regional and global level and we are in touch with all stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

