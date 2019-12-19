Army won’t allow anyone to spread anarchy in country: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, has said that Pakistan army has restored peace in the country after rendering matchless sacrifices and it would not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the motherland, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, he said that all internal and external enemies of Pakistan will not succeed in their malicious intentions.

“The nation should keep faith in Pak Army, no one would be allowed to create chaos in the country,” vowed DG ISPR.

Raising concerns over the detailed verdict released by Special Court in high treason case against General (r) Musharraf, Pak army’s spokesperson said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Bajwa had spoken in detail over the verdict.

“The army chief met the prime minister and conveyed the sentiments of the armed forces to him,” he added.

High Treason Case

The special court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against the former President and Military Chief.

The special court issued detailed judgement today and handed over the certified copy of the verdict comprises 169 pages, to the counsel of Pervez Musharraf and officials of the interior ministry.

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had wrote a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

“The prosecution team failed to prove charges against the former president”, Justice Nazir Akbar’s dissenting note reads.

Musharraf was provided ample time to appear before the court and record his statement from beginning of the case in 2013 till 2019, but he failed to appeared.

“The judgement was pronounced in absentia of the accused after declaring him absconder”, the judgement reads.

Justice Waqar in his remarks said to transport Musharraf’s body to Islamabad’ D-Chowk, if he expires before his punishment.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.

