DG ISPR says Kashmiri struggle ‘destined to succeed’

RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said:”Every single drop of blood shed shall not be forgotten nor be forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah.”

#KashmirMartyrsDay is reminiscent of utmost price paid 4 freedom by brave Kashmiris. Every single drop of blood shed, shall not be forgotten nor forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed 2 suppress insurmountable spirit & legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, IA — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 12, 2020

Hundreds of people in occupied Kashmir have been staging protests against the Indian government. The Muslim-majority region has been under a brutal siege for almost a year, after India scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019, and imposed a communications and media blackout.

