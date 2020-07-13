DG ISPR says Kashmiri struggle ‘destined to succeed’

Web Analytics
RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of utmost price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the Pakistan Army’s spokesperson said:”Every single drop of blood shed shall not be forgotten nor be forgiven. Decades of Indian atrocities failed to suppress insurmountable spirit and legitimate freedom struggle, destined to succeed, Inshallah.”

Hundreds of people in occupied Kashmir have been staging protests against the Indian government. The Muslim-majority region has been under a brutal siege for almost a year, after India scrapped its special status on August 5, 2019, and imposed a communications and media blackout.

