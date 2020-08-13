DG ISPR pays tribute to Kashmiris on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday congratulated the nation on the 73rd independence day of the country and said that importance of independence should be asked from the mothers of occupied Kashmir who bury their young sons wrapped in the Pakistani flag.

Addressing a press briefing, the DG ISPR said that Indian occupied Kashmir is facing a lockdown from the past one year and there is no cruelty left that the Kashmiris have not suffered at the hands of the Indian forces.

“Their political leadership is behind the bar for past one year, pellet guns are being used against the peaceful protestors along with extrajudicial killings of the youngsters,” he shared the injustices faced by the Kashmiris.

While paying tribute to their struggle for independence, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan has raised the issue at all international forums. “Even the UN Secretary-General has termed it necessary to resolve Kashmir issue for the peace in South Asia,” he said.

The DG ISPR said that the Indian forces have committed ceasefire violations at Line of Control, targeting innocent civilians in the cross border shelling.

He said that the new map of the country was the reflection of their intentions.

Speaking over the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, the DG ISPR termed it historic and said they have strong and brotherly relations between the two countries and would remain forever.

“Army chief [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] is going on a scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia,” he said while responding to a query during a presser.

He strongly denied any truth behind the claims made by Ehsan Ullah Ehsan and said his statements are worthless. “Information provided by him has helped the country in busting terror modules,” he said adding that he escaped when he was used by the authorities in an operation.

