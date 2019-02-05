DG ISPR lauds Sammy’s role for cricket promotion in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: International cricketer and West Indian captain Darren Sammy met with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan army spokesperson lauded the cricket star’s role for promotion of cricket in Pakistan. “You have a lot of love for Pakistan and Pakistan’s people too love you very much especially for promoting cricket in Pakistan,” he said while pointing to Sammy.

He said international cricket was not taking place in Pakistan in the past but the country now would see international teams playing here because of the confidence instilled by the cricketer’s visits to the country.

In his remarks, Sammy said he feels happy to visit Pakistan, adding that he has got a lot of love not only from Peshawar Zalmi – a Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise – but from the entire country.

He thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for always encouraging the sport.

