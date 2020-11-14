RAW officer Anurag Singh mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that a RAW officer Anurag Singh was the mastermind of Gwadar PC hotel attack, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“[Outlawed] BLF [Baloch Liberation Front] and BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] were involved in attacking PC Hotel in Gwadar and a RAW officer Anurag Singh planned the attack. Singh had been given $0.5 million for carrying out the attack on Gwadar’s hotel, whereas, Dr Allah Nazar acted as a communicator between terrorists and India.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing the press conference, DG ISPR said that the country has collected concrete evidence regarding the aggression of India as it is financing terrorist outfits and supplying arms to upscale terrorism in Pakistan.

Babar Iftikhar said that ‘mastermind’ Colonel Rajesh held four meetings with the representatives of terrorist outfits at Afghan embassy for planning terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Indian embassy and its consulate have been turned into hideouts of terrorists along the border, he added.

“[Indian intelligence agency] RAW transferred Rs55,581 through a bank, whereas, $0.82 million had been transferred to TTP commanders besides raising a militia of 700 terrorists by spending $60 million. $23.5 million funds were used creating anarchy in Balochistan.”

“Altaf Hussain group had been given $3.23 million. India has been found involved in disrupting peace in Pakistan by assistant different organisations. In the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, Indian explosive material and suicide jackets had been used by the attackers. RAW dispatched Rs22 million funds for upscaling terrorism in Pakistan, whereas, its handlers had kept meeting TTP representatives.”

“Arms worth $0.26 million had been given to Altaf Hussain group, whereas, India is running 87 terrorist camps. A former Indian diplomat and military general had visited a terrorist camp in Hajigak, whereas, $30 million was dispatched for establishing a camp in [Afghanistan’s] Kandahar. Four terrorist camps had been established for Altaf Hussain group where 40 terrorists received training.”

He said that an alleged target killing of MQM-L Ajmal Pahari had admitted the existence of four terrorist camps in India in front of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Indian embassy located in Jalalabad had celebrated the terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS).

Iftikhar said that India is stirring up anti-Pakistan elements, as well as providing finance, training and arms to outlawed outfits including Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), BLA and BLF through Colonel Rajesh who is residing in Kabul.

The spokesperson of the military’s media also presented the communication letters, evidence of fund transfers to banks in Afghanistan by India besides running an audiotape of Dr Allah Nazar.

The neighbouring country is also involved in attacks in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) besides increasing its aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) by deliberately targeting innocent citizens. He added that Pakistan Army is befittingly and effectively responding the Indian aggression.

