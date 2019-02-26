Web Analytics
WATCH LIVE: DG ISPR addressing press conference after Indian claim of surgical strike

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor is addressing an important press conference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The press conference comes in the wake of Indian claims of doing an airstrike inside Pakistani territory and destroying terror camps.

More to follow….

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

