DG ISPR rejects PDM’s ‘meddling in politics allegations’

RAWALPINDI: Rejecting the allegations leveled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said on Monday that the Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics.

“Army should not be dragged into politics”, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

He rejected the rumors of having backdoor contacts with the PDM and added that Armed forces have nothing to do with politics.

The army is busy in its discharging its constitutional responsibilities, DR ISPR added. The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army urged to avoid raising allegations without proof.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that every state institution has its own role, Pakistan Army is performing its due role in safeguarding the country’s boundaries and added that politicians should also do their work.

Commenting on PDM, he said that Maryam Nawaz deliberately tried to make the army controversial through her baseless allegations.

There are people in the PDM who are doing positive politics, he added.

