Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


DG Khan gang kidnaps three men, kills two brutally

Ladi gang DG khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a horrific incident, the notorious Ladi gang brutally murdered two hostages in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the members of the Ladi gang kidnapped three men over suspicion of imparting the group’s information to police. The Ladi gang member brutally murdered two hostages by cutting their hands, nose, and ear.

The DG Khan gang also uploaded an appalling video of the incident on social media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister condemned the brutal murder of citizens and summoned a report from IGP Punjab.

The chief minister also directed police to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the brutal killing of two citizens.

Furthermore, the chief minister also reached Multan from Islamabad and chaired an important meeting regarding the law and order situation in DG Khan.

The CM directed to launch an operation against a notorious group and arrest culprits who murdered two men.

Earlier in March 2021, a villager died while three others were injured in a shootout between gangsters of Ladi gang and the villagers in the area of Saddar police.

The members of Ladi gang snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint from a resident of Bela village of Leghari tribe. During the firing, four villagers, including Awais, Zafar, Nazar and Aslam, got injured and one died.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

BVI court reverses Reko Diq case verdict, saves PIA hotels & litigation expense

Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed to chair meeting on Karachi law and order tomorrow

Pakistan

No room for Chaudhry Nisar in PML-N: Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan

Swabi university VC removed after inquiry finds ‘wrongdoings’

[X] Close