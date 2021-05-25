DG Khan gang kidnaps three men, kills two brutally

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a horrific incident, the notorious Ladi gang brutally murdered two hostages in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the members of the Ladi gang kidnapped three men over suspicion of imparting the group’s information to police. The Ladi gang member brutally murdered two hostages by cutting their hands, nose, and ear.

The DG Khan gang also uploaded an appalling video of the incident on social media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister condemned the brutal murder of citizens and summoned a report from IGP Punjab.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی صدارت میں رات گئے سرکٹ ہاوس ملتان میں اہم اجلاس: امن و امان کی صورتحال خصوصا ڈیرہ غازی خان کے قبائلی علاقے میں اعضاء کاٹ کر 2 افراد کے قتل کے واقعہ کے محرکات کا جائزہ لیا گیا

وزیراعلی کو سفاکانہ واقعہ کے بارے ابتدائی رپورٹ پیش کی گئی pic.twitter.com/F63QJAVBcF — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) May 25, 2021

The chief minister also directed police to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the brutal killing of two citizens.

Furthermore, the chief minister also reached Multan from Islamabad and chaired an important meeting regarding the law and order situation in DG Khan.

وزیر اعلی عثمان بزدار کا مقتولین کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی اور اظہار تعزیت چیف سیکرٹری پنجاب،انسپکٹر جنرل پنجاب ،ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری جنوبی پنجاب ،ایڈیشنل آئی جی جنوبی پنجاب،کمشنر ڈیرہ غازی خان، آر پی او ڈیرہ غازی خان،ڈی پی او ڈیرہ غازی خان اور متعلقہ حکام کی اجلاس میں شرکت — CM Punjab (Updates) (@CMPunjabPK) May 25, 2021

The CM directed to launch an operation against a notorious group and arrest culprits who murdered two men.

Earlier in March 2021, a villager died while three others were injured in a shootout between gangsters of Ladi gang and the villagers in the area of Saddar police.

The members of Ladi gang snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint from a resident of Bela village of Leghari tribe. During the firing, four villagers, including Awais, Zafar, Nazar and Aslam, got injured and one died.

