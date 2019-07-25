DG-NAB submits recovered money from plea bargains to the national exchequer

LAHORE: Director General Lahore National Accountability Bureau (DG-NAB) returns Rs 107.3 million of the country’s looted money to the national exchequer, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Looted money of the country is being brought back and being deposited into the national exchequer after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

Empowered anti-graft watchdog’s chief handed over a cheque of the amount recovered thus far by the Bureau from financially corrupt elements involved in harming the country’s economy.

The recovered money was from the cases undertaken by NAB previously of the Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University, Lahore Development Authority officers, Punjab Highway Department officials and many others.

The DG-NAB on the occasion said that the Bureau’s role was not limited to filing reports and making cases, it’s primary job is to bring looted money back to the country and make timely recovery from those within it who have ventured into corrupt practices.

He also added that plea bargain is the only way out of the current pincer of accountability, he also expressed resolve to play his part in eliminating the menace of corruption from the country.

