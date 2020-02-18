DG Rangers Sindh inspects arrangements for PSL at NSK

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday visited National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to inspects security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.

The opening ceremony of the PSL-5 will be held at the NSK on February 20. Stars like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will perform at the opening ceremony, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform PSL 2020’s official anthem Tayyar Hain.

DG Rangers got briefing from the security officials about the arrangements made to ensure foolproof security for the mega event.

He also met with the officers and jawans of Sindh Rangers.

Talking to news men, after inspection of security arrangements, DG Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari said, it is a matter of happiness that Karachi’s lights are being restored with the cricket. “Everyone will enjoy PSL matches.”

He said strict security measures are in place to deter any untoward incident and ensure smooth operation of the event.

Comments

comments