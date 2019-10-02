DG Rangers Sindh visits NSK to review security measures

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Umar Ahmed on Wednesday said we are committed to provide foolproof security to the visiting teams upon their arrival in Pakistan.

As per details, DG Rangers Sindh visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to review security arrangements for the ongoing cricket match between host Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Talking to newsmen, he said Pakistan would welcome teams, which choose to visit Pakistan. Major General Umar Ahmed said Karachi is the city of lights and expressed his pleasure over the restoration of peace in the metropolis.

Expressing his satisfaction over the security measures taken for the ongoing Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, DG Rangers Sindh said the paramilitary forces along with other law enforcing forces are doing a great job in the city to maintain peace and harmony.

The Sri Lankan cricket team had arrived in Karachi on September 24, to play the three-match ODI series in the metropolis.

The Irelanders had got a warm welcome by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s official at Jinnah Terminal and moved to the local amid tight security.

