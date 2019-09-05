DG Rangers assures ulema of stringent security for Muharram processions

KARACHI: Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday discussed the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-haram with prominent ulema of different schools of thought.

The DG Rangers informed the ulema and organizers about Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements, said a DG Rangers spokesperson here on Thursday.

The DG assured the ulema that the personnel of law enforcement agencies will take all steps to ensure security during Muharram.

He called upon the ulema of different schools of thought to play their role in maintaining peace and inter-faith harmony.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday urged Ulema of different schools of thought and sects to preach inter-faith and inter-sect harmony and unity in the country, particularly during the month of Moharram, which gives the lesson of sacrifice for a great cause.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of religious scholars here at the New Sindh Secretariat.

Read More: Ulema urged to foster peace, tolerance during Muharram

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Nasir Shah, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Advisor to the CM Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Dr Kalem Imam, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and other officers concerned,

Comments

comments