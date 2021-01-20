Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


DHO Swat Dr Akram Shah appointed EPI head for three years

DHO Swat EPI Head

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Officer (DHO) Swat, Dr Muhammad Akram Shah, has been appointed as the head of Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) for three years on a deputation basis, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that a BS-19 health officer Dr Muhammad Akram Shah has been appointed as the head of EPI on the deputation basis. A notification was issued by the federal government regarding the transfer of Dr Shah to the EPI Islamabad under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

dho swat dr akram shah epi head deputation

Earlier, Dr Safdar Rana had been appointed as an acting head of the EPI. After the appointment of Dr Shah, Dr Safdar Rana has been appointed as the Director-General (DG) Health.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Zimbabwe’s foreign minister dies after contracting COVID-19

Health

Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 1,772 infections in a day

International

Moderna says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

International

Britain reports record 1,610 daily COVID-19 deaths


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close