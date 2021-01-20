DHO Swat Dr Akram Shah appointed EPI head for three years

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Officer (DHO) Swat, Dr Muhammad Akram Shah, has been appointed as the head of Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) for three years on a deputation basis, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that a BS-19 health officer Dr Muhammad Akram Shah has been appointed as the head of EPI on the deputation basis. A notification was issued by the federal government regarding the transfer of Dr Shah to the EPI Islamabad under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Earlier, Dr Safdar Rana had been appointed as an acting head of the EPI. After the appointment of Dr Shah, Dr Safdar Rana has been appointed as the Director-General (DG) Health.

