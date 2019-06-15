Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Dhoni assures fan of free Pak vs Ind match ticket

Karachi-born fan Mohammad Bashir has been getting match tickets from former Indian captain and wicket keeper, MS Dhoni since 2011.

Bashir, also known as Chacha Chicago‘s bond with Dhoni has grown stronger over eight years when he gave the fan a match ticket for a World Cup semifinal between India and Pakistan. The star cricketer went out of his way to make sure Bashir doesn’t miss the 2011 Mohali semi-final.

The cricketer’s fan  flew from Chicago to Manchester for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs India World Cup clash without a ticket but he knows Dhoni will arrange it for him.

“I arrived here yesterday and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket. A return ticket from Chicago costs the same. Thanks to Dhoni, I don’t have to struggle for a match ticket,”  the 63-year-old told Indian news agency PTI.

Bashir shared that he keeps in touch with Dhoni through text messages. He said “Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of the ticket. He is a great human being.”

He added, “Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it. I have got a surprise gift for him this time and I hope to give it to him later today.”

The die-hard cricket fan owns a restaurant in Chicago and calls himself an ambassador of peace and will be sporting both Pakistan and India’s colour on the day.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

40,000 year-old wolf head uncovered

Lifestyle

Ali Gul Pir collaborates with Indian YouTubers for Pak vs Ind Rap battle

Offbeat

Song using sound of snoring will put people to sleep

Offbeat

Angry cricket fan becomes a meme after Pakistan-Australia world cup encounter


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close