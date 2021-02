Five wounded after two groups of doctors exchange fire in Gujrat hospital

GUJRAT: At least five medics sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between two groups of doctors at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital of Gujrat on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The verbal fight between two groups of doctors turned into a gun battle, leaving five medics injured in DHQ Hospital in Gujrat.

Police said that three suspected persons have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the firing incident.

