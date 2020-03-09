Col martyred, two terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and foiled terrorist activity, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to ISPR, two high profile terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), while Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation, two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The martyred officer hails from Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan and left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter.

During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorist hideout, said ISPR in a statement.

Last year in December, two terrorists were killed and a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel martyred in the attack on FC post in North Waziristan near Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked FC post in North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan Border. During the exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed.

Two FC personnel were also injured in the incident while the martyred FC personnel was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran, said a statement by ISPR.

Comments

comments