12 die in marble mine slide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 12 labourers were killed and six others injured in a rockslide at a marble quarry in Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, dozens of labourers were mining marble when a heavy rock tumbled down on them in Safi tehsil of Mohmand Agency.

Talking to journalists, DPO Tariq Habib said the bodies of eight labourers have be retrieved while six others were still buried under the debris.

Earlier on February 22, at least 10 people had been killed and several injured in a rockslide at a marble quarry in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district disaster management officer had said that rescuers had retrieved nine bodies and five injured from underneath tonnes of rocks in the Bampukha area of Buner.

Witnesses had said that the incident had occurred around mid-day.

