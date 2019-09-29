Two-day Digital Youth Summit organised in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A two-day Digital Youth Summit organised in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar on Sunday which was also attended by former finance minister Asad Umar, other prominent national and business personalities, ARY News reported.

While addressing the event, Asad Umar said the youth of the country will have to enhance their skill in the information technology as the prosperity and development are dependent on it.

The former finance minister congratulated the organisers of the Digital Youth Summit, saying that information technology is his favourite sector.

He said that the youth could develop other sectors after getting expertise in information technology. Umar added that any war can be won through empowering and strengthening the youth of the country.

The Digital Youth Summit (DYS) is a joint initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the World Bank (WB) along with key local community and academic partners, said official website.

DYS is a technology-focused conference that takes place annually in Peshawar.

Since its inception in 2014, DYS has quickly become one of the premier tech conferences in Pakistan—differentiated by its focus on youth empowerment; its ability to attract high-profile domestic and international attendees and speakers and its unique venue: Peshawar, which is one of the oldest living cities in the world.

The summit aims to bring together “the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan” and typically attracts three audiences: tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad, the nascent startup community; and young people looking to network, learn and be inspired.

The summit therefore draws participants from the private sector, investors, government, civil society, youth groups and academia. DYS 2018 is organized around three issue areas: Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Digital Skills.

