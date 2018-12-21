Digitalizing Pakistan top priority of PTI govt: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday said that digitalizing Pakistan is the top priority of the government.

Chairing the first meeting of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Information Technology and Telecom in Islamabad, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Pakistan will move towards development and prosperity through information technology.

The Federal Minister said that penetration of fiberization, broadband, mobile phones and smart phones will be enhanced across the country and added that PTI government is committed for promotion of information technology in the country.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “We have to take Pakistan towards development and prosperity through information technology.” The meeting decided to declare IT and telecom sector as industry and to adopt legal process in this regard.

The meeting formulated with consensus three sub-task forces on IT, Telecom and Human Resource Development. These sub-task forces were directed to submitt their recommendations in six weeks time period.

The members of the taskforce also discussed different issues and challenges confronted by IT and telecom sector in the country.

speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that innovation and entrepreneurship must be promoted in the IT sector.

