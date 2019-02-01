Rejoice fans! the most popular play of the year 2018 is coming back on ARY Digital.

The entertainment channel announced on Friday that the Neelam Muneer starrer ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ will be back and fans can see it every Monday to Friday at 10PM.

‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ will be back on ARY Digital on PUBLIC DEMAND! Starting from 4th February, Mon-Fri at 10:00 PM only on ARY Digital’ the channel announced on its Twitter handle.

#DilMomKaDiya will be back on ARY Digital on PUBLIC DEMAND!

Starting from 4th February, Mon-Fri at 10:00 PM only on #ARYDigital pic.twitter.com/FWC4ikTA2Q — ARY Digital (@arydigitalasia) February 1, 2019

The play which had an ensemble cast including Yasir Nawaz, Imran Ashraf, Hira Mani and Qavi Khan was aired last year from August to December and became a chart topper thanks to protagonists Neelam Muneer and Yasir Nawaz’s flawless acting.

Neelum played an over ambitious and greedy girl, Ulftat, who wishes to get everything in her life and is not stopping at anything to achieve all her desired goals.

Born poor, Ulfat’s father had no choice but to marry her to Afzal (played by Yasir Nawaz) who is marrying her out of sympathy.

Once married, Afzal leaves no stone unturned to keep her over ambitious wife happy but Ulftat, being Ulfat, is ungrateful and manipulative.

Afzal and his family make every effort to help her fit in their household but Ulfat not only ruins her own life but bring bad name to her otherwise pious family.

The drama broke all previous records and became the best rated drama ever aired by ARY Digital. The last episode was viewed by millions and remained on top of social media trends.



‘I am in love with Ulfat’

As ARY Digital once caught up with Neelam about the effort she put in to come up as Ulfat, she revealed that she choose bright dresses and tied her hair in a certain manner to give herself a chic look to play the character.

“I chose a simple three strand braid and picked bright colours to wear; normally I don’t wear such colors,” said Neelum Muneer.

She added that she put in a lot of effort to make Ulfat appear real and the dialogues helped her quite a bit in her journey.

“I am in love with Ulfat and I think everyone loves Ulfat,”the actress had said.

Also Read

Comments

comments