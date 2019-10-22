Diplomats’ visit to LoC exposed Indian falsehood to int’l community: FO 

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday said that visit of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad along with national and foreign media to the site of recent Indian ceasefire violations has exposed the Indian falsehood to the international community and the desperate attempts being resorted by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Dr Faisa said that they arranged the visit of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad to the site of recent Indian ceasefire violations which resulted in the martyrdom of five innocent civilians on the Pakistani side and injuries to six others.

He said that the irresponsible allegations of the Indian army chief and the lack of response from India when asked to back its hollow assertions with details of the alleged “launch pads/ camps” not only expose the lies and deceit being employed as state policy and Indian aggressive posture which is a growing threat to regional peace and stability.

Read More: Diplomats visit LoC to fact-check Indian claims about alleged terror camps

Dr Faisal said, “After the baseless and fallacious statement of the Indian army chief, Pakistan requested the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to share details, including longitudes and latitudes of the alleged location to back the Indian allegations. No response has been received so far from India.”

The diplomatic corps and media were taken to the LoC, including Jura to witness firsthand the fallacy of the Indian claims, the spokesperson said and added that they personally witnessed the destruction of life and property resulting from the recent Indian ceasefire violations, including use of heavy artillery.

They also visited the injured in the hospital in Muzaffarabad. The Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad were also invited but did not show up, he added.

He maintained, “Pakistan does not harbor any aggressive designs but our armed forces and people remain ready to defend the country against any acts of aggression.”

