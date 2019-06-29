Forward bloc emerges in PML-N as disgruntled lawmakers meet PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from Punjab Assembly met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Imran has confirmed the reports of forward bloc and grouping within the party.

The lawmakers are reportedly not happy over the attitude of Sharif family and have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif quits as Public Accounts Committee chairman

The MPAs who met the premier belongs to different districts of the Punjab province

Comments

comments