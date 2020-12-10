EU DisinfoLab report vindicates Pakistan’s position on India: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take notice of the “rogue Indian regime” that now threatening the stability of the global system as disclosed in the DisinfoLabinvestigation report, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets today, PM said the revelations by European Union group Disinfo on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities has vindicated Pakistan’s position and exposed Indian detractors.

“Pakistan has consistently drawn the attention of int community to India’s subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region; & export/ fund extremism through structures of fake news orgs & ‘think tanks’,” the premier said on Twitter.

The revelations by @DisinfoEU on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan’s position & exposes its detractors. The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2020

The prime minister further said that the government has recently provided dossier to UN of India’s state terrorism in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the EU DisinfoLab in a new investigation, titled Indian Chronicles had disclosed that over 750 Indian backed websites spread across 119 countries have been operating to undermine Pakistan since the last 15 years within the European Union and the United Nations.

The report stated that the operation led by the Srivastava Group and amplified by ANI — an Indian news agency based in New Delhi — under the banner of “Indian Chronicles” began in 2005 and is still underway. It’s mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular, Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent.

The report highlighted that the operation’s long-term objectives was to promote content against Pakistan and China, and consolidate India’s power at international forums such as the EU and UN.

