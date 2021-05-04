Scuba divers find Ice Age mammoth bone in river

In an amazing discovery, two scuba divers found a mammoth bone possibly dating back to the Ice Age in southwest Florida’s Peace River.

According to the details, Derek Demeter and Henry Sadler went scuba diving last week in the river and found the four-foot bone weighing 22 kilograms.

It looks very much like a thigh bone or femur of the giant creature, which could be between 2.5 million and 10,000 years old.

In an interview, Derek Demeter said, “Henry is my dive buddy. He yelled out to me, said, ‘Hey, Derek. I found something! Oh my goodness!’ It was really, really cool. This one’s much more dense, so we kind of think it’s somewhere in the middle. Probably 100,000 years old.”

The bone was very well preserved and protected by sand. However, the exact age of the bone has not been ascertained.

Besides the bone, they also found some parts of an extinct shark and the tip of a tooth belonging to a sabre-toothed tiger, Fox35 reported.

In an Instagram post, Derek wrote, “My friend and I uncovered this giant Columbia mammoth leg bone this weekend while scuba diving in the Peace River. It weighs a ton but incredible discovery!”

“In Florida between 2 million to 10,000 years ago Florida had these giants roam the prehistoric savannah grasslands,” he added.

