DNA tests of plane crash victims to be completed within 10 days: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days, ARY News reported.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing a press conference alongside the Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, said that the local administration had timely responded the crash incident as rescue activities were immediately begun at the site.

He said that the personnel of armed forces and Rangers had fully supported the police forces in the rescue operation. Shah said that Eidul Fitr was observed with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic and PIA plane crash incident.

The minister added that the DNA reports will be handed over to the families of the victims within 10 days. Regarding the COVID-19 situation, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the public should continue following the precautionary guidelines for more days.

Saeed Ghani said that they were going meet families of the plane crash victims for condolence. He added that criticism would be launched if the national airline was being administered by the Sindh government. He alleged that the responsible people in the PK-8303 crash incident was not held accountable.

He said that the provincial ministers were now visiting hospitals to meet the wounded people and also in contact with the relatives of the women received burn wounds.

