Doctor battling coronavirus shares daily symptoms on social media

A doctor diagnosed with novel coronavirus has been sharing his daily symptoms on the popular micro-blogging site Twitter to give an insight into how the deadly infection takes over the body.

35-year-old Dr Yale Tung Chen, hailing from Spain, was infected by the disease while treating patients at a hospital in Madrid.

He has been sharing ultrasound scans of his lungs and listing his daily symptoms in an attempt to spell out how the illness affects the body.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: “Day 1 after #COVID diagnosis. Sore throat, headache (strong!), Dry cough but not shortness of breath. No lung US abnormalities. Will keep a #POCUS track of my lungs. #coronavirus ⁦ @TomasVillen @ButterflyNetInc.”

The doctor remains in quarantine at his home and has been documenting his body pains.

“Day 2 after #COVID diagnosis. Less sore throat, cough & headache (thank God!), still no shortness of breath or pleuritic chest pain. #POCUS update: small bilateral pleural effusion, thickened pleural line & basal b-lines (plaps). #coronavirus @TomasVillen @ButterflyNetInc,” he tweeted.

“Day 3 after #COVID diagnosis. No sore throat/headache. Yesterday was cough day, still no shortness of breath/chest pain.

Diarrhea started, lucky cough got better. #POCUS update: similar effusion, seems less thickened pleural line + no b-lines (PLAPS). #mycoviddiary.”

“Day 4 after #COVID diagnosis. More cough & tiredness (very badly), still no dyspnea/chest pain. #POCUS update: Right side on resolution, Left side a more thickened pleural line + 2 subpleural consolidations.”

Talking to a news channel, he said: “At the end of the shift, I started to feel unwell. In that moment, I wondered if it could be coronavirus, but did not have any epidemiological contacts to justify my fear.”

In an effort to shield his wife and children from “the slightest threat, the doctor set about getting tested and was soon told he had tested positive for the virus.

“From that moment on, I had myself isolated in a room in my house, and avoided any contact with anybody in the house.

“That is probably the most anxious part – to not be able to be with my family, my kids, at this moment.”

Speaking about the overwhelmingly positive response he has received the doctor said: “It meant the whole world to me to receive support from people all around the world.”

His daily diary has now gathered more than 68,000 views on social media, drawing an array of positive messages from well-wishers.

