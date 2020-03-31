Doctor dies after taking anti-malaria drug amid COVID-19 outbreak

A doctor died after taking anti-malaria drug in an apparent attempt to protect himself from the novel coronavirus in India.

According to reports, Dr Utpal Barman, 44, a senior anaesthetist at Pratiksha Hospital died after allegedly taking Hydroxychloroquine.

His heath conditions turned worsen after taking the medicine and he was rushed to Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) on Sunday, where he took his last breath during the treatment.

His colleague said that Dr Barman had complained of chest pain after taking the drug at home.

Pratiksha Hospital superintendent said that the doctor took the medicine to prevent himself from the deadly virus. He maintained that some other doctors had also taken hydroxychloroquine along with Dr Barman.

“Several doctors are using hydroxychloroquine as self-medication to prevent Covid-19. Barman too took it,” said one of his colleagues.

However, it is not clear if the doctor’s death is linked with the medicine.

