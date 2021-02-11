Doctor sells newborn as couple fails to pay hospital bills in Punjab

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a doctor sold a newborn boy as the couple failed to pay the hospital bills in Tulamba area of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to police, a poverty-stricken woman gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Tulamba a few days back. The couple was unable to clear the medical bills.

The doctor allegedly asked the couple to sell the newborn to settle the bills. The doctor forcefully snatched the newborn from the couple and sold the infant to a man, Faisal, when they refused his proposal.

Later, the couple approached the police and lodged a complaint against the doctor. Taking swift action on the report, the police conducted a raid at the hospital and apprehended the doctor. The hospital administration was pressurizing the couple for not taking legal action, said sources.

