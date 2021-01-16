Web Analytics
Doctor shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRAN SHAH: A doctor was shot dead by unidentified armed men at the Mir Ali Bypass in North Waziristan, ARY News reported on Saturday. 

As per details, Dr Waliullah Dawar was a professor at Banu Medical College who was targetted by unidentified armed men at the Mir Ali Bypass at 10 pm on Friday. He was going to Mir Ali from Banu, when he was assassinated.

The police are investigating the matter.

In a separate incident in the month of November, last year, a 31-year-old doctor named Tahir Ahmed was killed and three members of his family injured in an attack on their house in Punjab’s Nankana Sahib District.

According to an FIR, the attacker indiscriminately fired upon the family when the complainant opened his door to see his relatives off.

