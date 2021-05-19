Doctor praised on TikTok for removing watermelon-sized tumor free of cost

A doctor shared a video on TikTok, showing the removal of ‘one of the world’s largest facial tumours’ without charging any fee, earning praise from netizens.

The tumour, which was as big as a watermelon, was removed from the lower left side of the patient’s face by Dr Graves, who is a well-known oral and facial surgeon.

The tumour that grew big within a year was not causing any pain to the patient, Charles, however, it covered his left side of the face, disturbing his daily life.

However, after the treatment from Dr Graves, Charles now looks normal and can lead a regular life like others.

On TikTok, Dr Graves in his 47-second video said that he immediately decided to go for surgery when he saw Charles’s tumour. “Hey, removing that looks like fun, I’ll remove it for free,” he said.

Dr Graves shared some incredible before and after photos of Charles’s face on TikTok has so far garnered over 800,000 likes with netizens lauding his decision to offer the treatment without any charges.

This is not the first time a tumour is being removed as a 60-year-old Nepalese man with a tumour so big it covered half his face and left him blind in one eye due to a rare genetic disorder, neurofibromatosis, finally has it removed after multiple surgeries.

The former accountant Ashok Shrestha from Kathmandu, Nepal suffers from neurofibromatosis – a rare genetic disorder that causes tumours to form on his nerve tissues, Dailymail UK reported.

Shrestha has had tumours on his face since he was just two years old, and by the age of 30, these had grown to over six inches in length covering over half of his face and blinding him in his right eye.

