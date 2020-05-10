Doctors initiate plasma therapy of coronavirus patients

KARACHI: Plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients has initiated at the hospitals after the government allowed to carry out clinical trials of passive immunisation process, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Renowned haematologist Dr Tahir Shamsi, who had proposed the treatment of coronavirus patients through passive immunisation, has said that blood plasma of those who had recovered from the illness is being infused to Covid-19 patients who have been in a serious condition, to save lives.

Dr. Shamsi while talking to ARY News, has said that the recovered patients are coming in minimal numbers so far, to donate their blood plasma, which is required to save the patients.

He assured that plasma donation to COVID-19 patient was safe and secured procedure as the donor has to undergo multiple checks before donating their blood plasma.

Dr Tahir Shamsi said that plasma donation was so safe that the person who had donate his or her plasma earlier could again donate it after three weeks without feeling any weakness.

The Sindh government recently allowed three hospitals in the province to carry out clinical trials of passive immunisation process for the treatment of coronavirus patients and all three facilities in the province have started the much-awaited treatment for Covid-19 patients.

The federal government had approved clinical trials of the plasma therapy in the first week of April.

Comments

comments