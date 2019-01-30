Doctors in Sindh end strike after govt accepts their demands

KARACHI: Sindh’s Advisor for Information Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the talks between the government and protesting Young doctors remained successful, ARY News reported.

“The OPDs will be opened in a while as junior doctors have called-off their strike,” Wahab said while addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly building, along with the YDA.

He said doctors of Sindh will be given allowances as doctors of Punjab are getting.

“Rs. 10,000 allowance will be given to doctors, while house officer will get allowance of rs. 15,000,” the advisor said.

He further added that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will sign the summary within a week in this regard.

Earlier in the day, President Young Doctors Association Dr Umar Sultan said that, “Our demands have been accepted by Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechoho and Secretary Health, Syed Awan, during negotiations held today”.

The demands regarding salary scale of the junior doctors have been green-lightened by the minister, while she refused to provide health insurance facility to the doctors, as no other province is giving the same facility.

On the call of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh, junior doctors were on strike in the province from last three days in favor of their demands.

Due to doctors’ strike thousands of patients faced inconvenience amid closure of OPDs and absence of doctors at hospitals.

On Tuesday, a delegation of the young doctors led by Dr Mehboob Ali held negotiations with Health Secretary Sindh.

The meeting agreed upon fixing salaries of house officer and PG by 50,000 and 90,000 rupees per month, respectively.

The delegation stressed upon the secretary for immediate issuance of a notification about the demands that have been accepted by the Sindh government, whereas the secretary refused from doing so, which resulted in failure of the talks.

