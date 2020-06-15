ABBOTTABAD: Two more doctors have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

The in-charge corona cell said spokesperson of the Young Doctors Association, Dr Ali Raza is also among those who have contracted coronavirus.

With inclusion of two more cases, the number of infected doctors at the Ayub Medical Complex has jumped to 46.

As many as 256 healthcare workers on Sunday had tested positive for coronavirus in the country, raising the tally of infected medics to 4,114.

According to a report prepared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad and conveyed to Ministry of the National Health Services, doctors remain most affected from the pandemic as 139 of them contracted the infection during past 24 hours as compared to 25 nurses.

Read more: Support package for frontline health workers fighting COVID-19 prepared

“Currently, 2,466 doctors and 501 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19,” the report highlighted as it showed that 1,147 employees of health facilities across the country also contracted the virus.

Out of overall infected health workers, 2,247 were quarantined at their homes while 254 of them are being treated at the hospitals as 249 are said to be in stable condition.

Comments

comments