27 fall victim to dog-bite in Rahim Yar Khan during 3hrs

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least 27 people were injured after being bitten by a rabid dog during a short span of just three hours in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the victims of rabid dog-bite were rushed to district headquarter hospital for the anti-rabies vaccine.

The dog-bite incidents were reported in Khanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan, Rescue sources said and added that it was perhaps one rabid dog that bitten the pedestrians in the area.

The district administration has taken notice of the dog-bite incidents and initiated operation against the stray dogs in the area.

Earlier on November 7, an 11-year old, bitten by a dog in interior of Sindh, had died at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

The child, belong to Chhachhro town of Tharparkar, was brought to the NICH on October 29, head of the medical facility Dr. Jamal Raza had said.

A rabid dog had bitten the child 25 days ago and he was also given initial vaccine at the local hospital, the doctor had said. The death toll in Sindh by dog bite incidents had reached to 21 this year. The issue of dog bite had become prevalent in Karachi and other parts of the province.

